Sidkiara’s wedding venue is Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer

The Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding seems to be confirmed for February 4-6, as the official ‘Instagram’ handle of Suryagarh Palace Jaisalmer reacted to a paparazzi post sharing details about the D-day. The couple is expected to tie the knot in Jaisalmer and around 100 guests, including Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra, are expected to attend the wedding.

Earlier, a famed photographer shared on ‘Instagram’: “We are heading to Jaisalmer to cover Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding. We will land tomorrow and then take a jeep to Jaisalmer. One team will have to wait at Jodhpur airport in case guests are not taking chartered flights directly to Jaisalmer. We are not sure what we are going to get, but we will brace for the cold weather and try our best. Most images normally get uploaded by the stars; we just wait and watch. February 4 to February 6 is when the wedding will take place at Suryagarh Palace.”

Reacting to the post, the official ‘Instagram’ handle of the Suryagarh Palace wrote, “See you soon,” along with a heart emoticon.

Sidharth and Kiara have never talked openly about their relationship, though they have not denied it. The two started dating during the making of their 2021 film ‘Shershaah’, based on the life of martyr Vikram Batra. The film was a hit and fans loved their chemistry.