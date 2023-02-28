SidKiara's love story has a deep connection with ‘Shershaah’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married earlier this month and although fans got to see the photos a little late, it was worth it. Their wedding photos were no less than a fairy tale. The two shared the screen for the first time in ‘Shershaah’ and it had a significant role to play in their life. Sidharth and Kiara’s public appearances after marriage are simply adorable. Recently, he spoke about how much their film is connected to his and Kiara’s love story in real life.

‘Shershaah’ is a biographical war film based on the life of a Kargil War martyr, Vikram Batra. It also showed Batra’s love story with his betrothed Dimple Cheema, played by Kiara. The film was released on the OTT platform ‘Amazon Prime Video’. In the film, Sidharth and Kiara’s love story stayed incomplete, but it found fruition in real life and that has been unanimously agreed upon by fans too.

In an exclusive interview with a leading media house, Sidharth and Kiara spoke about their love story and their story’s deep connection with ‘Shershaah’.

“It felt like the real Vikram and Dimple, in some parallel universe, came together. ‘Shershaah’ has given me so much love and a wife too, so what else do you need from a film? I think it was meant to be. Much like us, Vishal Batra (Vikram Batra’s win brother) was extremely emotional and happy when he came to our wedding,” he said.

Kiara was asked about her radiant glow post-marriage and she said: “The glow is real. This new life is wonderful. I’m very happy.”

On the professional front, Sidharth’s ‘Yodha’ is scheduled to hit theatres this year, followed by his much-awaited web series, ‘Indian Police Force’. At the same time, Kiara will be seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ opposite Kartik Aaryan. It is scheduled to release on June 29, 2023.