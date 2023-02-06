SidKiara Wedding: Guests treated to a grand sangeet ceremony

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding is scheduled for today, while the pre-wedding festivities are in full swing. The couple and their guests are stationed at the luxurious Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer. While Sidharth and Kiara reportedly had a private mehendi ceremony on the evening of February 5, the guests were treated to a grand sangeet on February 6.

DJ Ganesh, who had performed at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash, was reportedly roped in for Kiara and Sidharth’s musical celebration. According to a leading media house, the couple planned an ‘exotic’ sangeet experience for their guests. As Kiara and her family reached the venue on February 4, celebrity guests like Karan Johar, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Amritpal Singh Bindra, Aarti Shetty and Shabina Khan were spotted arriving at the venue. Kiara Advani’s childhood bestie Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal were also spotted arriving in Jaisalmer late on February 5.

For her big day, Kiara Advani will be decked by Manish Malhotra, who was spotted arriving with the bride-to-be at the venue.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani met on the sets of ‘Shershaah’ and after romancing for a few months, the couple is all set to get hitched today. The couple will reportedly host two receptions post the wedding, one in Mumbai and one in Delhi.