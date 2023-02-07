SidKiara finally get hitched forever!

On February 7, 2023, fans of Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani showered their love wholeheartedly as the ‘Shershaah’ co-stars officially tied the knot in a traditional ceremony at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace in the presence of their loved ones.

The latest big fat Bollywood wedding followed a no-phone policy to maintain the privacy of the fun-filled pre-wedding festivities and the auspicious ceremony.

The couple had a traditional, lavish wedding in the presence of their close friends and family. Industry celebrities like Shahid Kapoor with his wife Mira Rajput, producer Karan Johar, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Armaan Jain with his wife Anissa Malhotra, Juhi Chawla with Jai Mehta and Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal were among the celebrities who attended their big fat wedding.

According to a leading media house’s report, a staff member from the palace said that the groom wore a white sherwani, while the bride stunned in a pink lehenga. An insider also stated that Karan Johar danced with Sidharth’s family during the entire baaraat and even the groom himself danced for the gorgeous bride.

After the pheras, the varmala ceremony took place between the newly married couple in the evening.

The pre-wedding festivities, which included sangeet, mehndi and haldi ceremonies, began on February 4. The theme of the sangeet ceremony was kept all white, from the decor to the outfits worn by the guests. Alcohol was served to guests using a jet spray. The ceremony saw Kiara and Sidharth keep the tempo up as both danced to their romantic track from ‘Shershaah’ ‘Raatan lambiyan re’. As they presented a loving performance, the guests just loved it. Seeing Kiara and Sidharth lost in each other’s love, the guests danced along with them. They danced for about an hour to Bollywood and Punjabi songs.

After their grand wedding in Jaisalmer, according to a news report, the newlyweds will host two receptions, one in Delhi and the other one in Mumbai. The reports further stated that they will be flying to Delhi directly from Jaisalmer in a private jet and will be heading straight to Sidharth’s Delhi residence.