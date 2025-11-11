Sidharth Shukla’s death made Shehnaaz Gill mature

Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame after participating in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, recently opened up about the death of her fellow contestant and close friend Sidharth Shukla. While Sidharth and Shehnaaz never publicly confirmed their relationship during or after the show, Shehnaaz has now, years after his passing, spoken about the impact his death had on her life.

Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia, Shehnaaz shared how Sidharth’s death made her mature. She said, “I think he has left me with a lot of maturity. After all that happened, I became mature. Otherwise, I would be laughing and giggling like I did in ‘Bigg Boss’. That girl also saw a lot, but that girl was ‘bindas’ because she hadn’t seen this much.”

Later in the conversation, when asked if she is single or in a relationship, Shehnaaz replied, “Let’s keep this a secret. You can’t give surety to any relationship, even marriage.” The actress emphasised keeping her personal life private, saying, “I won’t even show the faces of my kids when I have them until they want to appear in front of the people.”

Shehnaaz also spoke about what she looks for in a life partner and why she doesn’t want to marry a Sikh boy. “I don’t have the demand that I will only marry a Sikh guy. The guy can be Hindu, Muslim or anything, I will learn something from the guy’s culture.” She added, “I guarantee that I won’t marry a Punjabi because I know this psychologically. I know this because I think I won’t have compatibility with a Punjabi guy. Maybe because I know about my culture and I want to marry into a different culture. I want to experience something different.”

Explaining further, she said, “I don’t think my energies will match with a Punjabi. We both will fight and swear at each other and I don’t want that. Also, Punjabi guys are very controlling and I am myself a controlling person. They are also very truthful and honest and I am the same. I don’t want a controlling guy.”