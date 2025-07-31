Sidharth, Janhvi ignite romance in ‘Pardesiya’ from ‘Param Sundari’

2025 is turning out to be a ‘romantic’ year for Bollywood. After the success of ‘Saiyaara’, a young love story starring debutants Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda, now another love story is making all the right noises. We are talking about ‘Param Sundari’ starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra. Their latest song ‘Pardesiya’ sung by the legendary Sonu Nigam, is already ruling the charts.

At the heart of this sonic magic lies the ever-evolving brilliance of Sachin-Jigar, the powerhouse duo who have redefined the Bollywood soundscape over the last decade. Known for their genre-bending versatility and emotional depth, they’ve delivered chartbusters that range from the peppy to the poignant and with ‘Pardesiya’, they once again prove why they’re in a league of their own. Their composition is the perfect bridge between classic Bollywood romance and today’s aching modern love.

“We wanted to create something timeless, something that feels like it’s been living in people’s hearts for years, even though it’s brand new. Having Sonu Nigam sing it - and that too, releasing it on his birthday - was just cosmic. There’s a certain kind of magic he brings, an ache and depth that can’t be imitated. Krishnakali’s voice added a haunting, almost ethereal quality and we’re so proud of the textures that emerged when all three voices came together. Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics elevated it. He doesn’t just write words - he writes feelings. Romance is making a comeback in cinema and ‘Pardesiya’ is our way of saying, ‘Let’s slow dance with love again’,” said Sachin-Jigar.