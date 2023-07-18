Sidharth has helped me become more chill: Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani said that Sidharth Malhotra helped her become more ambitious than she was before. Both have been married for a few months.

“Sidharth has helped me to become more chill, which I was anyway. It is nice to have a partner who is also in this field because there are interesting conversations at home. We do passionately discuss work, I would say. With all of our conversations and probably a little bit, he has also nudged me to be ambitious. ‘You’re capable of so much more. Don’t hold back. Just go and do what you want to do’, which is great to have,” she told a popular entertainment news agency.

She also said that they do not discuss projects. Instead, they watch films together and suggest films to each other. She added that she mostly watches Hindi films, but he has also introduced her to many new genres, languages and filmmakers.

Talking about being a financially independent woman, Kiara said, “Firstly, I must say it is a luxury and I wish every single woman could be financially independent. I thank my father for ensuring both his kids are financially independent and have their own identities. My dad nudged and pushed me when I decided I wanted to get my own home before I got married. My parents are living in that home now and I did it for them. It is a great sense of achievement, especially in Mumbai. That was my first feeling of accomplishment and being able to do this on my own and I thank my dad for it all. As women, we need to be in charge and can’t leave it all to the men.”

Next up, Kiara will be seen in director Shankar’s ‘Game Changer’ opposite Ram Charan. She is also rumoured to have signed the second instalment of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s action film, ‘War’.