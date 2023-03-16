Siddharth Anand talks about his lead characters in 'Fighter'

Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’ is unstoppable. The film has been in cinemas for over 50 days now and its worldwide collection has crossed Rs 1,043.37 crore (130 million dollars). Siddharth, who’s pumped life back into Bollywood with the stupendous success of ‘Pathaan’, is now excited for his next directorial, the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Fighter’. The filmmaker recently spilled the beans on Hrithik and Deepika’s characters in the film.

“With Hrithik, this is my third film. ‘Bang Bang’ and ‘War’ had different characters. Rajveer and Kabir are two different people and personalities, completely opposite. And Patty, the character he’s playing in ‘Fighter’, he’s made it his own. He’s like a chameleon, he just adapts and becomes that character for that one year (when he’s shooting the film). So, he can bring a certain genuineness to it that can last over a franchise. It’s not just made up for that moment; he becomes that person. So, Patty is something Hrithik has really worked hard on, different from Kabir and Rajveer. It is really exciting to see him transform like that. It is like a dream for a director to have an actor who just submits himself to that film for so long. He is a joy.”

When he was asked to share details about Deepika Padukone’s role in ‘Fighter’, the director said, “As I said, my female parts are really strong and very exciting. Deepika is also playing an Air Force officer in ‘Fighter’. She’s part of the elite unit of the Air Force and it’s based on a lot of reality and authenticity, something that Deepika has also bitten into. It is something that she’s never played before. And honestly, it’s a lot like her in real life, the character that she’s playing. She’s so much fun on set.”