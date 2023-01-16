Siddharth Anand talks about directing SRK in 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback onto the big screen with ‘Pathaan’ after a four-year hiatus. Touted as one of the biggest ever action spectacles, Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. As ‘Pathaan’ has become one of the most anticipated Hindi films to release worldwide in a long time, director Siddharth Anand said that directing SRK is a responsibility and his break has further added enormous buzz to the film.

In a video released by ‘Yash Raj Films’, Siddharth said, “Directing SRK is a responsibility and it’s even greater now because of the break that he had taken, which has created immense expectations and excitement with his audience. I am realising now, towards the end of the film into the release of the film, what and how large that fan base is. So yeah, that is an amazing feeling and it’s somewhere exciting because we know that we have hopefully made a film that they will be happy and proud of.”

About the electrifying SRK and Deepika pairing in ‘Pathaan’, the director said, “Just the fact that Shah Rukh and Deepika have done so many films before and fortunately all of them have been really successful. It became a challenge to see how different they could look and so our team really worked, you know, intricately, to present them in a new way.”

“The fact that Deepika is looking different from her films and Shah Rukh is looking different from his films means that automatically their pairing will look fresh. So, that is the approach we took and it’s amazing, I think the audience is loving it,” Siddharth added.