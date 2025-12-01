Siddhant Chaturvedi stars in biopic on legendary director V Shantaram

Siddhant Chaturvedi is slowly making his presence felt in Bollywood for his choice of roles. He started off his film journey with the unconventional debut in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’ in 2019 and recently, his performance in ‘Dhadak 2’ has found a lot of appreciation. On Monday, he surprised his fans with the first look poster where he plays legendary filmmaker V Shantaram in the upcoming biographical drama, titled ‘V Shantaram’.

The newly released poster presents Siddhant in a striking, era-specific look that mirrors the intensity, vision and creative rebellion associated with V Shantaram. From the posture to the gaze to the fierce creative energy, Siddhant has absorbed Shantaram’s aura so completely that the line between actor and icon feels almost blurred.

“It’s a great responsibility and an honour to be stepping into the shoes of an iconic filmmaker who revolutionised Indian cinema for generations to come,” said the ‘Gehraiyaan’ actor.

Written and directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, the film traces the extraordinary journey of the auteur from the silent-film era to the evolution of sound and colour, highlighting his pioneering storytelling, fearless innovation and enduring cultural impact.