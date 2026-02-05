Siddhant Chaturvedi on his 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' role: 'As someone from UP, it was quite relatable'

Mumbai: Siddhant Chaturvedi said his character in ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ was quite relatable to him, as he comes from Uttar Pradesh, where many struggle with pronouncing ‘sh’.

The Balia-born actor plays a marketing executive who gets nervous before every meeting whenever he has a presentation scheduled. His character falls in love with a woman named Roshni, while his parents named him Shashank, both words that are difficult for him to pronounce.

“I come from UP and my mother till today pronounces ‘bhagwan sankar’ and Akshay Kumar as ‘Aksay Kumar’. So, this was personal as it has been a problem for me. I initially struggled with it a lot when I first came to Mumbai. It took me five to six years to speak in Hindi. I used to talk in Bhojpuri. The first girl I liked came from Chennai and her English was great, so I learned some for her. But this issue with ‘sh’ and ‘s’? I struggled with it a lot in the beginning. This is a language barrier, whether you are from UP, Bihar, Northeast, Nepal or Rajasthan,” the actor told reporters here in a mix of Hindi and Bhojpuri, drawing whistles from the audience.

‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’, also starring Mrunal Thakur as a woman with body image issues, explores the romance between two imperfect people in Mumbai.

‘Zee Studios’ and ‘Bhansali Productions’ present ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’, which is directed by Ravi Udyawar. Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga, in association with ‘Ravi Udyawar Films’, have produced the movie. It will be released in theatres on February 20.