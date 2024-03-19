Siddhant Chaturvedi compares his career to a game of cricket

‘Bhoot Police’ fame actor Siddhant Chaturvedi stands out as a self-made star, making his mark through a varied and impressive filmography. The ‘Gehraiyaan’ star has worked alongside some of the industry’s big names, reflecting genuine talent.

In a recent interview on ‘Kiska Brand Bajega’, hosted by Aditya Bhat, Siddhant Chaturvedi compared his career journey to a game of cricket. He mentioned that if he were a cricketer, he would aspire to play a test match, a one-day match and also participate in the IPL. He described himself as a versatile actor who has explored various formats of entertainment, including movies, theater and more, expressing his desire for a comprehensive approach to his career.

Siddhant also maintains a refreshingly genuine connection with his audience. He stressed the significance of authenticity and remaining true to oneself, even amid criticism.

He discussed his priority of delivering top-notch content that connects with viewers, stating, "So, for me, everything is thrilling as long as the audience showers me with love. As long as the film and content are of high quality and the audience is enthusiastic about what’s being released, I’m fine with it.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi will soon be seen in ‘Yudhra’.