Siddhant Chaturvedi calls out Bollywood’s PR game

Siddhant Chaturvedi, gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Yudhra’, recently spoke about the challenges facing Bollywood, particularly the impact of public relations (PR) on the industry’s perception.

His comments came during a promotional interview with a leading media house, where he clarified his previous remark about Ananya Panday, which resurfaced after being spoofed in Panday’s new show ‘Call Me Bae’.

Reflecting on the current state of Bollywood, Siddhant expressed concern over how PR manipulates the perception of both films and actors, potentially overshadowing actual talent and content. “There are a lot of market forces that are going around. There are a lot of PRs, which I’m even understanding,” he said before adding, “Even if you play a meaty part, you can be outdone by somebody else’s PR. It’s the perception game right now which is damaging Bollywood.”

According to him, the focus on appearances and PR stunts has diminished the industry’s emphasis on originality and credibility. He feels that many projects are more about image than substance, which has led to a decline in genuine quality. “There’s no actual gravity or content, and you can manipulate that with your PR and multiple appearances,” the actor remarked.

“As per me, there’s no novelty or credibility and I wouldn’t want to do anything like that because I want to bring credibility and commerce to the table and this is difficult to crack, but I’m trying. I’m very ambitious,” he added.

‘Yudhra’, where he stars opposite Malavika Mohanan, is slated for release on September 20, 2024.