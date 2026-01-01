Siddhant Chaturvedi and Alizeh Agnihotri to team for a musical film

Mumbai: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Alizeh Agnihotri have been cast for a new film, which is the Hindi remake of the acclaimed French movie, ‘La Famille Bélier’.





The 2014 French Belgian film is a coming-of-age comedy-drama directed by Éric Lartigau. It revolves around a 16-year-old girl who is the interpreter for her deaf parents. Her life changes when her music teacher discovers her beautiful singing voice and now, she has to choose between pursuing her dream and her responsibility towards her family.

“There’s a film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Alizeh Agnihotri, which Vikas Bahl will be directing. It’s a beautiful film. It’s a remake of a French film ‘La Famille Bélier’, which was remade as ‘CODA’ and it won at the Oscars. It’s a musical; it’s in the space of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Khamoshi’. We’ve taken it from the original French film,” an insider told PTI.

‘CODA’, scripted history by becoming the first movie with a cast of predominantly deaf actors to win the best picture at the 94th Academy Awards in 2022.

The Hindi film is most likely to go on floors between June and August.

Chaturvedi was last seen in 2025’s romance-drama, ‘Dhadak 2’ alongside Tripti Dimri, while Agnihotri made her acting debut in 2023 with the heist thriller, ‘Farrey’.

In 2026, Chaturvedi will also be seen in a family entertainer film, directed by Vikas Bahl, alongside Jaya Bachchan and Wamiqa Gabbi.