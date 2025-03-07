Shweta Tripathi to produce queer love story about two women

Mumbai: Actor-producer Shweta Tripathi announced her maiden home-production film, which will be a women-led queer love story.

The upcoming movie is a love story between two women, which Tripathi initially joined as an actor before deciding to back it as a producer.

The actor, known for her work in “Mirzapur” series, “Masaan” and “Haramkhor”, said she is pleased to have made her debut as a producer with a LGBTQIA+ movie.

“When this script came to me as an actor, I was instantly drawn to its honesty, sensitivity and the way it portrayed love in its purest form. As I delved deeper, I realised how important it was for this story to be told the right way. That’s when I decided to step in as a producer. This is not just a film; it’s a celebration of love, identity and the courage to be oneself. As a producer, I now have the creative freedom to tell stories and I couldn’t have asked for a better beginning,” Tripathi said.

The key details such as the title, director and the cast members of the movie are kept under wraps.

Tripathi also has three exciting projects in the pipeline, including a horror, a drama and a psychological thriller.

She said she is keen to produce children's stories, a genre Tripathi said is close to her heart.

“Children’s films played a huge role in shaping my personality. They teach empathy, curiosity and courage in ways that stay with you for life. As a producer, I want to create films that not only entertain but also inspire the next generation,” the actor said.