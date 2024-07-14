Shweta Tripathi Sharma looks for characters that are opposite to herself

Bollywood actor Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who is currently receiving positive responses for her work in the recently released third season of Amazon Prime Video’s streaming series ‘Mirzapur’, recently shared that she consistently looks for characters and stories vastly different from her real life.

Speaking with a leading media house, the ‘Kaalkoot’ famed star revealed that her personal life is very pleasant and happy and she wants it to stay that way. However, as an actor, she seeks characters that are opposite to herself.

“The audience’s taste has changed quite a lot after the pandemic, but the only thing that appeals to me as an actor is the stories with a difference. I want to be a part of dramas that talk about pain, anger and loss,” Shweta told the media house.

She added, “Meri personal life bahut ‘Disney’ hai (my personal life is a ‘Disney’ fairytale movie) and I like it that way. That’s the reason I look for stories that hold gravitas. I want to live the characters and emotions on screen that I definitely don’t want to live in my personal life.”

In the ‘Mirzapur’ franchise, Shweta essays the role of Golu Gupta, who takes up arms after failing to save her sister Sweety Gupta and her love interest Bablu Pandit from being shot by Munna Tripathi.

‘Mirzapur 3’ streams on ‘Amazon Prime Video’.