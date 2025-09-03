Shweta Tiwari recalls Tamannaah’s powerful gesture of support on the sets of 'Do You Wanna Partner'

Shweta Tiwari has always been known for bringing a rare blend of grace and grit to her performances, but Prime Video’s ‘Do You Wanna Partner’ nudged her into completely uncharted territory. Over the years, she has embodied fierce leads and emotional pillars - but stepping into Laila’s skin came with a rawness she hadn’t faced before. While filming the show, one particular scene pushed her to the edge, requiring her to go all in - and deliver a full-throated ‘gaali’, something essential to bring authenticity to her character. The moment left her visibly shaken and unsure. However, what happened next became one of Tiwari’s most memorable moments on set. Co-star Tamannaah Bhatia stepped in, not just as a co-star, but as a fellow woman, lifting another.

Recalling how Tamannaah supported her, Shweta narrated, “There was a moment when I had to deliver a scene with strong language - I had to abuse, say a proper 'gaali’ - and honestly, I was shaking. I just couldn’t get myself to do it. I kept trying, but somehow it just wasn’t coming out. That’s when Tamannaah came over. She held my hand and started shouting that one word out loud with me, pushing me to let go and feel the moment. She kept saying, ‘Say it, ma’am, say it!’ She didn’t have to do that, but she did anyway - and that moment of pure support and sisterhood, I’ll never forget. It was truly special for me.”

‘Do You Wanna Partner’ stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty in lead roles, alongside Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala and Rannvijay Singha. It will premiere exclusively on ‘Prime Video’ in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on September 12.