Shweta calls Mirzapur’s Golu Gupta her most ‘challenging’ role

Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who portrayed the character of an acid assault survivor in ‘Kaalkoot’, is receiving rave reviews for her performance in the show. Talking about how she approached and got herself prepared for the character of the acid victim girl, Shweta told ANI, “I have known Sumit (the director) for more than 10 years. We did a short film together. Sumit sent me the script and then asked, ‘Which part would you do?’ I said Parul and while reading, I didn’t think that I could play the role of Parul and then I felt that if I am getting an opportunity to play an acid attack survivor, so why not?”

“I visited acid attack survivors to get to know them a little and understand that those are dreams that have been altered so that when I play the role of Parul and people see me on screen, they see it from Parul’s point of view. Nobody would wish for their child to experience such anguish and misery. When someone throws acid at another person, not only that individual but also the people in his immediate vicinity, his friends and his family are affected.”

When asked about the most challenging role she has played to date, the actor said, “There are three seasons of ‘Mirzapur’. I haven’t done three seasons of any show to date. So, that journey is very different. So, if we look at it that way, then Golu was the most challenging.”