Shriya Pilgaonkar says she is focusing more on films now

She has web series such as ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Guilty Minds’, ‘The Broken News’ and ‘Taaza Khabar’ to her credit and Shriya Pilgaonkar said that she’s now gunning for the big screen, hoping to star in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali period drama. One of the most recognisable faces on OTT, Shriya started her career with the 2013 Marathi film ‘Ekulti Ek’, directed by her father Sachin Pilgaonkar.

The actress, also known for movies across languages ‘Un plus une’, ‘Fan’ and ‘House Arrest’, has two feature films in the pipeline which will be announced soon.

“Ideally, I want to keep a balance, which is why today, I’m focusing more on films now. That’s perhaps a medium that I’ve not done enough of or it’s not come too much my way. I’ve been wanting to dance on screen. I want to do that one big cinematic period drama, out-and-out all guns blazing, Sanjay Leela Bhansali film because a lot of my work has been rooted in reality. I want to experience Bollywood masala larger-than-life films. That is every actor’s dream,” she told PTI in an interview.

It's an exciting time for her, said the 35-year-old, who is ready to get out of her comfort zone. “You have to take risks and fight for yourself for growth. It’s not like things are laid down on a plate. I’m also working with people to build ideas to develop stories for myself. Recently, I was on the jury of the ‘Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles’. I met young writers, aspiring filmmakers and wonderful actors and it made me realise that you have to take creative control and create the path for yourself.”

Shriya currently stars in the second season of ‘Taaza Khabar’, in which she reprised her role of the sex worker Madhu, whom she described as a dignified and spunky woman. She credited the ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ show, fronted by YouTuber-actor Bhuvan Bam, for letting her try her hand at comedy years after ‘Ekulti Ek’.

“Earlier comedians were stereotyped, but today, the definition of comedy has expanded. Maybe it’s subtle. Sometimes it’s conversational. It may not be slapstick every single time, but I enjoy comedy. I want to do more genres like dark comedies, which are exciting.”