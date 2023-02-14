Shreyas Talpade issues an apology for old 2012 film video

Mumbai: Actor Shreyas Talpade on Monday issued an apology for an old video clip from his 2012 film ‘Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal’.

In the 30-second video shared on social media, Talpade - who apparently plays a Christian man in the Priyadarshan-directed comedy - is shown stopping a lorry by putting his foot on it.

A ‘Twitter’ handle pointed out that Talpade’s character had ‘disrespected’ the Hindu symbol of ‘Om’ by putting his foot on it. But the ‘Iqbal’ star said it was ‘completely unintentional’.

“There are too many factors while one is shooting which includes one’s mindset during a sequence, especially action scenes, the director's requirements, the time constraints and a lot of other things,” Talpade said in the statement shared on his official ‘Twitter’ account.

“But this is not me explaining or justifying myself for what you see in the video. All I can say is this was completely unintentional and am very apologetic for the same. I should’ve seen that and brought to the director’s notice. Nevertheless, I would never intentionally hurt anyone's sentiments or repeat something like this,” he added.

The actor was last seen in the 2022 biographical drama ‘Kaun Pravin Tambe?’.