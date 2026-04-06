Shreya Ghoshal buys residential unit in Mumbai for a total of Rs 29.70 crore

Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, along with her mother Shamishtha Ghoshal and father Biswajit Ghoshal, has purchased an apartment in Worli, Mumbai, for Rs 29.70 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by ‘Square Yards’ on the website of ‘Inspector General of Registration’ (IGR) https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in. The transaction was registered in April 2026.

Worli enjoys exceptional connectivity to Mumbai’s key commercial districts and lifestyle hubs, making it one of the city’s most premium and strategically located localities. The area is well connected via the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Annie Besant Road and the Western Express Highway, ensuring seamless access to both South Mumbai and the western suburbs. Over the years, Worli has transformed into a high-end residential and commercial destination, marked by luxury high-rises, premium office spaces and upscale social infrastructure. The locality offers proximity to major business districts such as Bandra Kurla Complex, Lower Parel and Nariman Point, while also being near leading retail centres, fine dining restaurants, reputed schools and top healthcare facilities. Its blend of waterfront views, connectivity and urban sophistication makes Worli a preferred address for professionals, corporates and high-net-worth individuals seeking a premium lifestyle.

According to the IGR property registration documents reviewed by ‘Square Yards’, the property is in Godrej Trilogy, Worli. The purchased apartment features a carpet area of 2,430.06 sq. ft. (225.76 sq. m.) and a total area of 2,750.28 sq. ft. (255.51 sq. m.). It comes with a total of three car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 1.78 crore and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

Shreya Ghoshal is an acclaimed Indian playback singer, widely regarded as one of the finest voices in Indian music. She was born to Bishwajit Ghoshal, an electrical engineer and Sarmistha Ghoshal, a literature postgraduate. She rose to prominence after winning the reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ and made her Bollywood debut with ‘Devdas’ (2002), gaining recognition for songs like ‘Bairi Piya’. Over the years, she has sung numerous hit songs across multiple languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Known for her versatility, emotive singing, and strong classical foundation, she has received several prestigious awards, including multiple National Film Awards, while maintaining a graceful and respected public image.