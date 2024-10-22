Shraddha Kapoor opens up about possibility of ‘Aashiqui 3’

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor rose to fame with her powerful performance in ‘Aashiqui 2’. The film’s blockbuster success undoubtedly helped her establish a name for herself in the industry. She attended the ‘NDTV World Summit 2024’, where she opened up about her journey so far. She also talked about the love she received for ‘Aashiqui 2’ and of course, the ‘Stree’ franchise.

When the anchor asked her if ‘Aashiqui 3’ was on the cards, Shraddha responded, “Not that I know of. But because, I mean, I’m sure if the makers thought of a sequel, they would think of something very interesting. And of course, ‘Aashiqui’ gave me so much love and so much appreciation.”

“The story… That’s the film where everything changed for me. I’m sure that if they do come up with something, it would be really awesome. And you know, if I feel like it is something challenging for me as an actor, something different for me to do, I would be open to it," she added.

Released on April 26, 2013, the musical masterpiece directed by Mohit Suri left an indelible mark on Bollywood cinema with its poignant storyline and soul-stirring melodies. It starred Aditya Roy Kapur opposite Shraddha.

Meanwhile, Shraddha is basking in the success of ‘Stree 2’, which also featured RajKummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee. It was released on August 15, alongside other big Hindi films such as ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Vedaa’. The film has earned over Rs 700 crore in India.

At the summit, Shraddha also shared that she got a lovely congratulatory wish from Tabu after the success of ‘Stree 2’.

“Tabu ma’am called me. She had the most amazing things to tell me on the phone. She even sent me a personalised perfume with ‘Stree’ written on it. She made me feel empowered and made me feel proud of myself,” she said.