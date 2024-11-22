Shraddha Kapoor never signs films back-to-back

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Amar Kaushik’s ‘Stree 2’ alongside Rajkummar Rao and the movie became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2024. Although she doesn’t take on many films, all of her projects garner significant attention. The actress recently explained why she never signs films back-to-back.

Before ‘Stree 2’ this year, she shared the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’ in 2023. In a recent interview with ‘Elle’, Shraddha shared that she does what she enjoys and isn’t in a rush to sign films back-to-back. She added that following her heart is what keeps her grounded.

In the same conversation, she also opened up about her early days in the film industry. Shraddha recalled that failures taught her how to choose films more wisely. She admitted that the power of failure is a stepping-stone toward success. “I gave countless auditions at the beginning of my career. I was even finalised for a few films and then replaced. At that time, it was very demotivating.”