Shraddha Kapoor intrigues fans with a new poster of ‘Stree 2’

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Stree 2’ is one of the highly anticipated horror comedy films of 2024 and Shraddha Kapoor confirmed on social media that its trailer is indeed scheduled for release on July 18.

Taking to ‘X’, the ‘Stree’ star dropped a new poster for ‘Stree 2’ with the caption, “Ek badi suchna - O Stree aa rahi hai in just 2 din! ‘Stree 2’ trailer in 2 days! The legend returns this Independence Day on August 15, 2024.”

The teaser opened with Rajkummar Rao and others pouring milk on the statue of ‘Stree’. Chaos ensues in the village as they repeatedly say, ‘Stree wapas aa gayi’. Glimpses of Shraddha Kapoor as ‘Stree’ could be seen, along with Tamannaah Bhatia making an appearance in the teaser.

The film features the original cast, including Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and others. Rajkummar Rao, along with his friends and Shraddha, are set to captivate fans once more with their chemistry.

‘Stree 2’ is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s ‘Maddock Films’. It’s part of the producer’s horror-comedy universe, which includes films like ‘Stree’, ‘Roohi’ and ‘Bhediya’.