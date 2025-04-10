Shoojit Sircar headlines ‘Perspectives for Change’ at ‘Content India Summit 2025’

Seasoned filmmaker Shoojit Sircar headlined a high-impact panel titled ‘Perspectives for Change’ at the ‘Content India Summit 2025’ by ‘Dish TV Watcho’ in collaboration with ‘C21 Media’. The session brought together top industry leaders to address the structural and creative shifts needed to ensure India’s entertainment ecosystem thrives in a fast-evolving global market.

Shoojit, best known for cinematic gems like ‘Piku’, ‘Pink’ and ‘Sardar Udham’, brought a filmmaker’s grounded perspective to the fore, emphasising the urgent need for creative recalibration. “People tell me that they have lost their attention span. I tell them, ‘No’. There’s a four-hour show and they’re sitting there watching it. So, I think it’s creative excellence that’s going to come back. But this recalibration is what’s required,” he said.

Reflecting on the debate between theatrical and digital platforms, he added, “This turmoil… Every day, my filmmaker friends and I discuss what’s working and who is walking into the theatre and who is not. But I always give them my example - if there is a Martin Scorsese film, I don’t need to see the trailer. I’ll just walk into the theatre. It’s that kind of hunger that we need to create - through creative excellence.”

Sircar’s presence on the panel also highlighted the need for industry-wide infrastructural support. “I need many players - many production houses and studios - so if one doesn’t understand my story, I can take it to someone else. That was the case pre-COVID, but now it's a challenge.”

As part of the broader vision of ‘Content India 2025’ by ‘Dish TV Watcho’ in collaboration with ‘C21 Media’ to bridge Indian content with global markets, Sircar highlighted the need for international distribution partners: “I miss a global audience. My film may be released on 700 screens across the globe, but I don’t have a welcoming partner there to take my film to a wider international viewership. That’s what I’m aiming for with the next continental event-status release.”

As ‘Content India 2025’ laid the groundwork for actionable transformation, Sircar’s insights reminded the audience that true innovation lies not just in technology or distribution, but in fearless storytelling and structural support. His call for more production partners, global collaborations and a reinvestment in originality echoes the summit’s core vision of India telling stories that not only travel but transform.

When asked about the current discourse around adolescent content and originality, Sircar offered a candid take: “I don’t go with that argument. There are many kinds of films that are socially relevant but may not have a populist approach - yet they stand strong in storytelling. The strength lies with the director and writer.” However, he flagged the rising cost of production as a growing hurdle and emphasised the value of India’s ‘jugaad’ mindset in overcoming financial constraints.