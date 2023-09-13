'Sholay' actor Satinder Kumar Khosla dies at 84

Mumbai: Veteran actor Satinder Kumar Khosla, best known by his stage name Birbal, died on Tuesday evening due to cardiac arrest at a hospital here, his daughter Shalini said.

He was 84.

Birbal is perhaps most remembered for the role of a prisoner with a half moustache in 1975's "Sholay", headlined by Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan.

According to Shalini, her father was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for kidney-related issues last week.

"He had undergone brain surgery about a month ago. We had admitted him to the hospital three-four days ago due to kidney issues. He passed away at the hospital last evening due to cardiac arrest," Shalini told PTI.

Birbal became popular for his comic timing in 1960s and 1970s films such as "Boond Jo Ban Gayi Moti", "Upkar", "Roti Kapda Aur Makaan", "Kranti", "Naseeb", "Yaarana", "Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke" and "Anjaam". As a character actor, he has appeared in over 500 movies across languages like Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri and Marathi.

The final rites will be performed today at around noon at the Versova crematorium.

Besides Shalini, Birbal is also survived by his wife and another child.