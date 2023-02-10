Shivaleeka Oberoi and director Abhishek Pathak hitched for life!

Mumbai: Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi and ‘Drishyam 2’ director Abhishek Pathak have tied the knot, the couple announced on Friday.

The wedding ceremony, which took place in Goa on Thursday, was attended by family and close friends from the film industry.

The 27-year-old actor, known for films such as ‘Yeh Saali Aashiqui’ and ‘Khuda Hafiz’, shared the news on her official ‘Instagram’ page alongside photos from the wedding.

“Last evening, February 9, 2023, surrounded by our loved ones, we got married in a place where our relationship bloomed. This will forever be the most magical moment of our life! With our hearts full of love and so many memories, we can’t wait to build even more special ones and begin this new journey together,” the post read.

Pathak, whose last directorial venture was the blockbuster hit ‘Drishyam 2’, also shared the same post on his ‘Instagram’ page.

The wedding was attended by actors Ajay Devgn, Aaman Devgan, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vidyut Jammwal, Sunny Singh, producer Bhushan Kumar, director Luv Ranjan, Ishita Raj Sharma and others.