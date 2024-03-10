Shilpa Shetty says she didn’t marry Raj Kundra for money

Shilpa Shetty recently opened up about her finances in a recent interview, claiming she didn’t marry businessman Raj Kundra for money. In an interview with ‘Zoom’, she also claimed that people richer than Raj wanted to marry her, but she has always been rich and has become richer now, thanks to her restaurant Bastian.

When asked about her response when people pass judgment and say she married Raj for money, Shilpa claimed that ‘people forgot to Google Shilpa Shetty’ before making these statements.

“I was very rich back then and am richer today. When you’re a successful woman, you want to have a man who’s not going to feel insecure. I married him for who he was. I wouldn’t marry him if he wasn’t a good human being. There were people richer than him wooing me,” she said.