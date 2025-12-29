Shilpa Rao reveals why she prefers performing live over lip-syncing

Singer Shilpa Rao has built her career on trusting the moment. On stage, she chooses instinct over control and connection over polish. In a recent conversation, the versatile vocalist discussed why live singing matters to her, why her concert versions rarely mirror her studio tracks and why Mumbai audiences see her perform less frequently than those elsewhere.

As reported by ‘Mid-Day’, Rao was clear about her refusal to lip-sync at concerts. “I would rather make an error on stage, but I would sing live, as it has a thrill. That adrenaline rush of singing live and being on your toes, being connected with the audience, where you forget so many things,” she said.

She believes imperfection keeps performances honest. “It’s a beautiful moment I won’t trade it for perfection,” Rao said, adding that mistakes make artists feel human and present. That sense of presence, she feels, is the soul of performing arts.

Rao also explained why audiences often hear familiar songs in unfamiliar ways during her concerts. “All my songs are completely different on stage. We change everything,” she said. Popular tracks take on new lives. “‘Tose Naina’ is different, ‘Kalank’ is different and ‘Ishq Shaava’ is something else and we enjoy doing that.”

The reason, she explained, is simple. “Because if you want to hear the same thing, you can do it on music apps as well.”

She described concerts as a shared pause from the outside world. “The whole point of coming to a concert is that we are here, the two hours are just us. Nothing matters, it’s just our voice, connection and that’s the beauty.” Comparing live music to theatre, she added, “When you go and watch a play, you need to be present in that moment to know what’s happening; it becomes imperative.”

Rao also revealed why she performs less frequently in Mumbai. “In a year or two, I will do a concert in Bombay, otherwise it’s mostly outside,” she said. The reason lies in the city’s relationship with fame. “It’s because Bombay people are not very star-struck, which is a great thing.”