Shekhar Kapur reflects on ‘filmmaking losing its innocence’

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur reminisced about his directorial debut ‘Masoom’, questioning whether filmmaking has lost its ‘innocence’. Reflecting on his journey, he expressed his desire to retain humility and emotional creativity as he embarks on the production of ‘Masoom: The Next Generation’.

Shekhar took to ‘Instagram’ and shared a throwback picture of Jugal Hansraj from ‘Masoom’ and penned a heartfelt note: “Has filmmaking lost its innocence? My relationship is with my audience. ‘Masoom’ was my first film. I hadn’t studied film, trained or assisted anyone. I had no experience. Yet no one questioned me. No one but my editors and my creative team asked me a single question. So, ‘Masoom’ was born of pure instinct, emotionality, storytelling and of innocence, as innocent as Jugal Hansraj is in the still above from ‘Masoom’. And of naivety. And of ‘not knowing’.”

“Of searching for emotional answers to shots as they were being conceived; scenes as they are being conceived as they are being shot. Films evolve as they take shape. They aren’t manufactured. They are created from the heart. They are created by pain and laughter and tears from the hearts, of the actors, directors and films that touch the audience’s hearts are born of humility; from the acceptance of ‘not knowing’. When all of this comes together, you get a film that lasts decades, that still moves audiences three generations later,” he continued.

The filmmaker wrote, “As I now move into production of ‘Masoom: The Next Generation’, pray for me. Pray that I can find humility.”