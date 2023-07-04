Shehnaaz Gill has now become indifferent to romance

Shehnaaz Gill spoke about experiencing heartbreak in her life and implied that she has been cheated on and dumped. In an interview, the actor said that she has now become indifferent to romance because she no longer has high hopes for her relationships to succeed. But, she admitted, if she is able to find her one true love, she’d never let them go.

In an interview with a popular entertainment news portal, Shehnaaz was asked if she had ever been betrayed in love. She said, “To be frank, I’ve never betrayed anybody, but I’ve been betrayed. I’ve always been the one to be dumped. When one comes to know that their partner has a roving eye, one steps back.”

Gill further said that she has become ‘strong’ over the years.

“Stab me in the back and leave. That’s what I believe these days. Leave if you want to. Go to hell and get lost,” the actor added.

Shehnaaz was said to be in a relationship with the late actor Sidharth Shukla at the time of his death a couple of years ago. While neither of them ever spoke about their relationship in public, they were often inseparable.

Recently, during the promotion of the film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, Salman Khan acknowledged their bond and said that he has often told Shehnaaz to ‘move on’ in life because staying single forever isn’t an option.

After ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, Shehnaaz Gill was seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a music video.