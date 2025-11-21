Shefali Shah says she’s made to feel guilty for asking fixed hours

Many actors have shared their two cents on Deepika Padukone’s debate about an eight-hour shift for actors. In a recent interaction, Shefali Shah shared her experience and how only after her web show ‘Delhi Crime’ became a hit, she was able to ask for a fixed working time on her projects.

Speaking to ‘News18’, she said, “After all this time, after ‘Delhi Crime’, after me headlining a show, now I get what I ask for. Earlier, it was out of the question. For the longest time, I haven’t had any agent. Now, I have someone with me who is very fierce and she goes all out to protect me. Also, now there is a thing that says, ‘If this is not possible, then I will not do the project’. Earlier, whatever they said, I agreed.”

“Recently, Vipul Shah (her husband and producer) was talking to my assistant and told her that she has to get me out of the set after the agreed time because I can’t shoot for 24 hours. He told her, ‘She has to be taken out of there. She has to be physically moved out’. I am still made to feel guilty about it in certain ways,” she added.

The actress admitted that though her requests from makers are very basic, like providing a suite and clean toilets, she is called out for showing tantrums. “I believe I am a very reasonable person. I ask for basic things and there is logic when I ask for things. You need a good room or a suite. But they ask, ‘Why do you need a suite?’ Because my hair, makeup and everything is set up over there. In a hotel room, where is the space beyond the bed? So, where will I keep all of these things? You want to do creative meetings with me? Where will I sit? On my bed? Would you allow it? It’s a basic thing. But people see it as a luxury. If not, then give me an office space where I can do my trials.”

Talking about how many actors ignore the comfort of their team members, Shefali said, “When I’m asking for a vanity van, I am asking it not just for myself, but also for my team. I don’t like my team standing outside in the heat or the rain. A lot of actors don’t care, but I don’t like it. You are asking for a decent van and a toilet and not just for yourself. I also speak for my team.”