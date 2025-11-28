Shefali Shah reveals why she quit ‘Rangeela’ after four days

Shefali Shah’s introduction to Bollywood was in 1995 when she played a supporting part in Ram Gopal Varma’s film ‘Rangeela’, which featured actors Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff. However, Shefali has since mentioned that after shooting only four days of footage for the project, she felt it would be best to withdraw from the film. According to Shah, her perception of this role was quite different from what she was ultimately cast to do in terms of her film experience.

Talking to ‘India Today’, Shefali said, “Honestly, the role turned out to be very different from what I was told and understood. Moreover, it was very different from what it was made. After four days of shooting, I realised that this is not what I want to do; this is not what I was told. So, I excused myself from the film.” She further added that she has still not watched ‘Rangeela’.

Although she left ‘Rangeela’ midway, the experience led to a pivotal opportunity in her career. Shefali later collaborated with Ram Gopal Varma in ‘Satya’, earning widespread critical acclaim for her performance. Reflecting on the connection between the two films, she said, “It was because of ‘Rangeela’ that ‘Satya’ happened.”

Professionally, Shefali Shah was most recently seen in Season 3 of the ‘Netflix’ web series ‘Delhi Crime’, directed and written by Tanuj Chopra. Not only was Shah the lead actor in ‘Delhi Crime’, but she was also involved in the production of the show, with other producers including Apoorva Bakshi, Michael Hogan, Florence Sloan, Aaron Kaplan, Jeff Sagansky, Matt Aragachi, Sanjay Bachani, Pooja Kohli, Kilian Kerwin and Tanuj Chopra.