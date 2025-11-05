Shefali Shah admits being nervous ahead of ‘Delhi Crime 3’ release

Mumbai: Shefali Shah said she is feeling tense as the third season of ‘Delhi Crime’, her International Emmy-winning show, nears its release. The actress returns in the central role of DIG Vartika Chaturvedi in the show’s new chapter, in which her cop character investigates a nationwide human trafficking case.

“I started to feel the pressure yesterday. When we are doing the show, I don’t get into it thinking, ‘Oh God, this won the Emmy and I have to better it’. I just have to be true to Vartika. There is a need for every actor to prove that I am the best and I will do better, but that’s not the thing I want to do. I just want to be as true to her as I can be. And now I am very tense. I am freaking out,” Shah said at the trailer launch event of the show.

The actress said she still remembers the first time she met her co-stars Rajesh Tailang and Rasika Dugal, who essay the roles of Bhupendra Singh and Neeti Singh, respectively. “It was the beginning of season one, a day before the shoot. We didn’t have any time to do readings. We had not met before and we had one entire cast reading. The next day, we started shooting and it was like Bhupendra and Vartika had been together forever. I remember the reactions after seasons one and two. So many people said, ‘We wish we had a relationship like Bhupinder and Vartika’. I genuinely feel Madam-sir (her character) is as good as the team is and I’m very lucky. I have a terrific team with me and we have a lot of fun.”