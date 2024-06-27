Shatrughan Sinha 'truly overwhelmed with best wishes' for Sonakshi's wedding with Zaheer

Mumbai: Veteran actor-MP Shatrughan Sinha expressed gratitude towards well-wishers for celebrating his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's nuptials with fellow actor Zaheer Iqbal, calling it "the wedding of the century".

The couple, who were dating for seven years, wed on Sunday at Sonakshi's residence at a private civil marriage ceremony, followed by a reception for industry colleagues and friends here.

Shatrughan Sinha shared a series of unseen pictures and videos from the wedding on his official ‘X’ page on Wednesday evening.

"Truly overwhelmed with the best wishes. It really means a lot, no words to express our happiness and appreciation. #SinhaParivar," he wrote.

"With an attitude of gratitude, we would like to thank everyone for celebrating with us on our special day seems to be the 'wedding of the century' with your warmth, love, congratulatory messages for our darling daughter Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal as they start a new chapter in their beautiful journey of their lives," the actor-TMC MP from Asansol said in another post.

For the ceremony, Sonakshi upcycled her mother Poonam Sinha's ivory wedding saree and Zaheer donned a matching embroidered kurta-pyjama.

While there were rumours about Shatrughan Sinha being unhappy about the wedding, he put them to rest when he happily posed with the groom and his family in the run-up to the day.

There were also reports that Sonakshi's brothers Luv and Kussh Sinha skipped the ceremony but both brothers dismissed such stories.