Shatrughan Sinha pens a heartfelt note after watching ‘Dhurandhar’

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha praised ‘Dhurandhar’, calling it a ‘commercial masterpiece’. The film reminded him of the late stars Sunil Dutt and Vinod Khanna. He appreciated their sons, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna, for continuing their fathers’ legacy. Sinha also said that Aditya Dhar’s direction made the movie interesting and entertaining.

Shatrughan took to ‘X’ and wrote, “Wow! Just happened to see the most talked about film, an absolute masterpiece, ‘Dhurandhar’. What ‘propaganda’ film??? A film is a film is a film. It’s a great film, gripping, interesting & full of entertainment, made with sincerity. The sets too have been created beautifully in Bangkok, Thailand (depicting Pakistan) in a very realistic manner. Technically brilliant, with great editing. The cinematographer deserves applause for his exquisite work. Kudos to the entire supremely talented cast & crew who have made this film a visual delight! Everyone stands out superbly.”

Speaking about Ranveer Singh, Shatrughan remarked, “One & only our Ranveer Singh @RanveerOfficial fits the bill & is outstanding.”

He called Sanjay a ‘worthy son of a most worthy father’ and praised Akshaye for creating his own identity through a powerful performance that leaves a deep impact.

He wrote, “Worthy son @duttsanjay of the most worthy father late & great #SunilDutt is brilliant, our dear great #VinodKhanna’s son #AkshayeKhanna now creates his own identity by portraying an extraordinary role & leaves an extremely lasting impression with his flawless performance, ably & aptly directed by #AdityaDhar & rightly marketed through ‘YouTube’, which highlights it.”

Shatrughan called Rakesh Bedi the ‘icing on the cake’ and wrote, “The icing on the cake, certainly is our dear friend, #RakeshBedi, who has won our hearts with a wonderful & amazing role with a fine balancing act which only he could have done. Music & choreography have brought revolution in cinema, especially ‘Shararat’ & ‘Ishq Jalakar-Karvaan’ are euphoric, foot tapping with great repeat value. Also in a powerful cameo portrayal is our charming @saumyatandon, who stands out. Team #Dhurandhar’s brilliance in performances can be credited to the ‘role model’ now, in cinema, @AdityaDharFilms.”

Calling the film a ‘commercial masterpiece’, he described Aditya Dhar as one of the most sought-after and successful filmmakers. He wrote, “This commercial masterpiece by the most sought-after, successful filmmaker @AdityaDharFilms is an unforgettable cinematic treat/ masterstroke indeed! Long Live Indian cinema! Jai Hind!”