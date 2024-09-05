Sharvari says she used to imagine herself ‘as a Bollywood heroine’

Sharvari said that she was a very ‘filmy kid’ and that she would imagine herself wearing a chiffon saree and dancing to songs from Hindi films.

The actress, who is currently basking in the success of ‘Munjya’, said, “I can immediately start to dance if music comes on. This has always been me since I was a child. Growing up, I became a super filmy kid and I used to imagine myself as a Bollywood heroine, wearing a chiffon saree and running through mustard fields and dancing to the beautiful songs from our Hindi films.”

She revealed that she is inspired by names such as late star Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Katrina Kaif to name a few. “I am hugely inspired by the leading ladies of Bollywood who have danced their way into people’s hearts. Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Sridevi, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have left a legacy for actors like me to be inspired constantly,” she said.

The actress, who swept the audiences by their feet with her impeccable performance on the song ‘Taras’, feels she manifested this profession for herself. “I think I manifested this profession for myself and I definitely manifested landing a big dance song like ‘Taras’. I was thrilled when my producer Dinesh Vijan sir trusted me with a dance song. I gave it my everything while filming ‘Taras’.”

The actress said that the song ‘Taras’ was an opportunity to show the industry that she can dance well. “And there was no way in hell that I would be doing this half-heartedly.”

Sharvari said that she practiced the steps every day. “I’m grateful that people loved what they saw. To witness such an amazing response from people and see them dance to my song in theatres was a huge deal. I hope I keep entertaining people with my acting, my dancing, my hard work and dedication to my profession,” said the actress, who will next be seen in ‘Alpha’ starring Alia Bhatt.