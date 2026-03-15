Sharvari says she dreamed of starring in Imtiaz Ali's films

New Delhi: Sharvari went down memory lane and recalled attending a masterclass by Imtiaz Ali, where she wished to feature in one of his films, years before she was approached for his upcoming directorial ‘Main Wapas Aaunga’.

The actress shared a post on her ‘Instagram’ handle. It featured a picture of her alongside the filmmaker, followed by a note. “To say that I have been a huge fan of your cinema would be an understatement. Today, as our teaser drops, I can’t help but go back to the day when I attended a masterclass three years ago that you were conducting for Mani sir,” she wrote.

“I remember I put up a story on Instagram that day, manifesting to be a part of your films someday. Little did I know I would see a teaser that ends with ‘A film by Imtiaz Ali’ which stars me,” she added.

Also starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, the film is billed as an exciting cinematic experience, filled with a contemporary and witty narrative that explores the depth of human connection, the makers said in a statement.

The film, set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, follows a young man (Raina) who falls in love with a woman (Sharvari) in the pre-Partition era, a story that unfolds across two timelines, with Shah essaying the older version of the character and Dosanjh playing his grandson.

The film is set to release on June 12 and is produced by Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal of ‘Applause Entertainment’ and Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of ‘Window Seat Films’.