Sharvari reveals she had auditioned for ‘Sui Dhaaga’ and ‘Sultan’

Sharvari Wagh is riding high on success. Her recent release, ‘Munjya’, co-starring Mona Singh, has garnered widespread acclaim. Now, she is gearing up for a new venture, joining Alia Bhatt in YRF’s upcoming action-packed thriller, part of their spy universe.

In a recent interview with ‘Bollywood Bubble’, Sharvari revealed her journey of auditioning at YRF over the years, including attempts for roles in ‘Sui Dhaaga’ and ‘Sultan’, unaware of the projects at the outset. She reminisced about numerous auditions, held every few months, often in their Juhu-based casting office.

Sharvari stepped into the film scene with ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ alongside Rani Mukerji in 2021, though the film didn’t meet commercial expectations. Reflecting on its reception, she shared the intense dedication and dreams she had nurtured since before her debut, emphasising the emotional investment in her cinematic journey.

Presently reveling in the triumph of ‘Munjya’, a horror-comedy set in Pune and the Konkan region, Sharvari shines alongside Mona Singh and Abhay Verma. The film unfolds the tale of a mythical creature named Munjya, wreaking havoc in Bittu’s life, portrayed by Abhay.

Recently, Sharvari took to ‘Instagram’ to share her joy, posting a series of captivating pictures. In the snapshots, she radiated elegance in a purple and white checkered skater dress, set against the backdrop of a projector screen. With her hair elegantly tied up, Sharvari’s infectious smile stole the spotlight, exuding sheer happiness and gratitude.

Accompanying her post was a heartfelt acknowledgment, where Sharvari expressed her gratitude for the immense love showered upon ‘Munjya’ by the audience. Her caption, adorned with a beaming face with smiling eyes emoji, resonated with the elation she felt, stating, “I’m this emoji today! Thank you for showering our ‘Munjya’ with so much love!”

The response from netizens has been equally heartwarming. Fans couldn’t help but shower her with compliments, praising her beauty and the retro vibe of her ensemble. One fan even went on to describe her as the ‘most beautiful girl in the world’, while others simply expressed their love and admiration with fire emojis and heartfelt messages.