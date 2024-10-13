Sharvari prays for ‘Alpha’ on Dussehra

On Dussehra, Sharvari revealed that she is praying for the upcoming film ‘Alpha’ starring Alia Bhatt. She said that on this day she worships all means of fighting injustice, ignorance and evil. She took to ‘Instagram’, where she posted a picture of herself looking gorgeous in a salmon and gold-hued lehenga. She completed her look with heavy temple jewellery.

“Happy Dussehra and Vijayadashami. Today, I’m praying for ‘Alpha’ because, on this day, we worship all weapons, tools, instruments, books, pens and pencils as they are the means of fighting injustice, ignorance and evil,” she wrote as the caption.

Earlier last week, Sharvari credited her films ‘Munjya’, ‘Maharaj’ and ‘Vedaa’ for giving her courage in her acting journey. “I’m so grateful for the love I have received this year for my films ‘Munjya’, ‘Maharaj’ and ‘Vedaa’. These films and your love have given me courage and faith in my journey!” she wrote in the caption.

On October 4, the makers of the upcoming spy film ‘Alpha’ starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari finally revealed the release date. The movie will hit the screens on December 25, 2025.

The banner ‘Yash Raj Films’ took to ‘Instagram’, where they made the announcement along with a poster carrying the release date. In the film, directed by Shiv Rawail, Alia and Sharvari both play super agents.

In September, it was reported that Sharvari along with Alia are prepping hard for their next physically challenging schedule of ‘Alpha’ in Mumbai.