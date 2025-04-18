Sharvari opens up about starring in ‘Alpha’

Sharvari is thrilled to be joining the ‘YRF Spy Universe’ in its first-ever female-led film, co-starring Alia Bhatt. She shared that the role has been one of the toughest she’s taken on so far. The actress also believes the film will break several barriers and introduce a bold, new take on the spy genre.

In a chat with a leading media house, Sharvari expressed her excitement about teaming up with Alia Bhatt for the upcoming ‘YRF Spy Universe’ film. She called it a big moment in her career and shared how thrilled she is to be part of such a groundbreaking project. She also spoke about the tough challenges the role brings, making it one of the most demanding performances of her journey so far.

The ‘Vedaa’ star, who is thrilled about ‘Alpha’, said it’s a very exciting project. She added, “It will be released on Christmas this year. I’m really looking forward to bringing this film to the theatres, especially because it is the first spy universe film with two women who are leading it.”

“It truly is the first women’s action film. And I think that it will break a lot of glass ceilings. So, I’m excited and a little bit nervous about the film. I am keeping my fingers crossed about the same,” said the actress.

This universe kicked off in 2012 with the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, followed by its sequel ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ in 2017. In 2018, ‘War’ featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, was released. 2023 brought ‘Pathaan’, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, followed by ‘Tiger 3’. Now, the upcoming film is set to star Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, adding a fresh dynamic to the franchise.

The ‘Munjiya’ actress admitted that the biggest challenge she faced in the spy thriller was the action genre, something she had never explored before. Although she had worked on a survival-action film like ‘Vedaa’, she points out that ‘Alpha’ involves sleek, stylish action, which was a significant shift from her previous work. “It was very different from the work that I had done before. The most challenging part would definitely be this,” she said.

Sharvari’s career took an exciting turn last year with the huge success of ‘Munjya’, a horror comedy directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. Following that, she showcased her talent in the web film ‘Maharaj’ and also appeared in ‘Vedaa’ alongside John Abraham, marking a diverse range of projects in her growing filmography.

She reflected on the changes in her career following her recent successes, expressing a deep sense of gratitude and responsibility. She added, “There was always a very high benchmark for myself. I’m only striving to reach there and get there.”