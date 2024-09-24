Sharvari expresses her elation at joining the ‘YRF Spy Universe’

Sharvari Wagh, a rising star in Bollywood, has recently shared her thoughts on the pressures and excitement of being part of the ‘Yash Raj Films (YRF) Spy Universe’ in her upcoming film, ‘Alpha’. Following her notable performances in ‘Munjya’, ‘Maharaj’ and ‘Vedaa’, Wagh is set to co-star with Alia Bhatt in this highly anticipated action spectacle.

In an interview with a leading media house, Sharvari expressed her elation at joining the ‘YRF Spy Universe’, stating, “It’s a big pinch-me moment. It’s such a big universe! It’s an IP that has been loved in India and across the world.” She acknowledged the significance of being part of a franchise that has captivated audiences globally and feels incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work alongside Alia Bhatt, which she described as a dream come true.

However, with this excitement comes a sense of responsibility. Sharvari admitted that being the youngest actor to shoulder an IP previously led by Bollywood’s biggest superstars is both humbling and daunting.

“To be the youngest actor to shoulder a project of a franchise that has earlier been shouldered by the biggest superstars like Shah Rukh sir, Salman sir and Hrithik sir is humbling, motivating and a little bit of nerve-wracking too,” she reflected. This acknowledgment of her position within such a prestigious framework highlights both her ambition and the weight of expectation she feels.

Shooting for ‘Alpha’ has been an enriching experience for the ‘Munjya’ actress.