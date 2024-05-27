Sharmin Segal calls Aditi Rao Hydari a ‘schoolgirl’ for her punctuality

Since the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’, Sharmin Segal faced trolling for her performance in the web series. Her co-star Aditi Rao Hydari, on the other hand, has received much praise for her nuanced portrayal in the show. Recently, a clip of Sharmin Segal commenting on Aditi’s punctuality and calling her a ‘schoolgirl’ went viral on social media. Sharmin’s remarks didn’t sit well with Aditi’s fans, who called her out for mean comments on Aditi.

In the clip, Sharmin sarcastically discussed Aditi’s punctuality on the sets of ‘Heeramandi’. She said, “Aditi is a good schoolgirl. Please understand that. The teacher will say, ‘You have to submit your homework at this time’ and Aditi will do exactly that and not one more word than the word count limit. That is Aditi for you. So, according to her everyone is late and she is on time.”

Fans were displeased with Sharmin’s remarks. One fan wrote, “So, she doesn’t like Aditi doing her job?” Another fan defended Aditi and accused Sharmin of a foul attitude. The fan wrote, “She’s speaking of her as if Aditi is her toddler or something. Ooof. She’s a senior actor compared to her. Why this foul attitude?” One more fan wrote, “Sounds like Aditi is a professional who is hardworking and takes her craft seriously. And this one just sounds bitter and jealous.”

Sharmin, who is also Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece, has faced a lot of trolling since the release of ‘Heeramandi’ for her alleged one-dimensional performance in the series. In a recent interview with Puja Talwar, Aditi came out in support of Sharmin, saying, “It’s horrible to pick on anybody. I know some people like something and some people don’t. There is a way to say it. It can get very mean. It has gotten very mean and I think it’s not fair and it shouldn’t happen like that. I don’t know what else to say, but I do feel bad. I think we should all understand it and be there for each other.”