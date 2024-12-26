Sharad Kelkar calls Sanjay Leela Bhansali a ‘demanding director’

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his attention to detail and fiery on-set personality. Sharad Kelkar, who played a negative role in Bhansali’s ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela’, opened up about his experience of working with the director. Describing Bhansali as a ‘challenging’ filmmaker, the actor talked about his perfectionism and said he wouldn’t think twice before asking even a legend like Amitabh Bachchan for as many takes as he wants.

In an interview with ‘Hindi Rush’, Sharad was asked about his favourite directors. While sharing the names, he said, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali is very challenging. He’s ruthless with actors.”

“He always has a vision and he is a painter first of all. He paints the film in his mind and if there is any problem with a painting, he makes it again. So, he has the same point of view. He is a bit of a perfectionist. There is something set in his mind - about what the characters would do and what the range would be. He pushes you a lot to make you come closer to his vision. So, at times, this push can be irritating for some people, others like it,” Kelkar added.

Sharad also stressed the importance of pushing actors outside their comfort zone. “You see the scenes and feel proud. You start understanding why the director made you do so. Many times, I hadn’t even done it. We need such directors who can push you, they shouldn’t be satisfied with what they have done, only then will something good come out,” he said.