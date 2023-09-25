Shantanu Maheshwari gets candid about his role in ‘Campus Beats’

Bollywood actor, dancer and choreographer Shantanu Maheshwari, who is recently seen in the series ‘Campus Beats’, recently opened up about his character and called it one of the ‘toughest’ roles that he has played to date.

‘Campus Beats’ features Shantanu along with Shruti Sinha, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Tanvi Gadkari, Harsh Dingwanii and others.

Back with yet another intriguing story of a dance-off set on a college campus, Shantanu Maheshwari’s character instantly gets viewers glued to the screen and wants them to unfold several layers of him. Laced with dance, rivalry, love and more, ‘Campus Beats’ showcases the actor in a challenging, never-seen-before avatar.

Opening up about his character, Shantanu said, “This is one of the toughest characters that I have played to date because it has a lot of layers. He is a bad boy casanova, who is also very righteous but has a lot of emotional baggage with him.”

“It has been a great experience working on this project and we have given it all our heart. What initially drew me towards ‘Campus Beats’ was the vision Palki Malhotra had in creating this fresh teen romance and it was lovely collaborating with her once again,” said the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ fame actor.

He further said, “I truly had a wonderful time matching the energy of this amazing bunch of talented dancers and performers. It was our passion and love for dance that kept us going.”

Directed by Aniruddha Rajderkar and produced by Palki Malhotra, it is streaming on ‘Amazon miniTV’.

On the work front, Shantanu next has the movie ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’. He was last seen as Dr Bikram Roy in the web series ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’.