Shanaya Kapoor wraps shoot for ‘JC’

Shanaya Kapoor has officially completed shooting for Sujaat Saudagar’s upcoming period comedy ‘JC’, which also stars ‘Munjya’ actor Abhay Varma. The young actress celebrated the occasion with her team with a cake that read ‘Wrap up for Diana’, offering a subtle yet telling hint about Shanaya’s character name in the film. Both the director and the actor took to social media to share the sweet moment, giving fans a glimpse into the camaraderie and creativity that defined the project.

Adding a personal touch, Sujaat also penned a heartfelt note for Shanaya on the cake display, writing, “Will miss you, Dee. Keep shining,” highlighting the bond the two built during the shoot. Meanwhile, Shanaya’s chemistry with Abhay has already begun to spark chatter online.

2025 is shaping up to be a big year for Shanaya. Other than ‘JC’, she’ll next be seen in ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ (July 11), followed by ‘Tu Yaa Main’ in February 2026. She’s also set to join the popular ‘Student of the Year’ series.