Shanaya Kapoor Ranks 4th On IMDb’s ‘Popular Indian Celebrities’ list

The ‘IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities’ this week spotlight artists who have resonated with audiences following their recent releases and actress Shanaya Kapoor has ranked 4th in the list, following the release of her survival thriller ‘Tu Yaa Main’.

Meanwhile, Vishal Bharadwaj and Shahid Kapoor have taken the 6th and 7th position in the list with the release of their action entertainer ‘O’Romeo’. Triptii Dimri, the female lead, has secured the 10th position, while Avinash Tiwary, who plays the antagonist in the film, has taken the 12th position in the list.

‘Kohrra 2’ star Barun Sobti has secured the 8th position in the list, while his co-star Mona Singh has taken the 13th position.

While ‘Tu Yaa Main’ and ‘O’Romeo’ are having their theatrical runs, ‘Kohrra 2’ is currently streaming on ‘Netflix’.