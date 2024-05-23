Shalin Bhanot had no plans to do ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’

Mumbai: Actor Shalin Bhanot says he was one of last entrants on popular TV reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi", which revolves around celebrity contestants facing their worst fears and performing daring stunts to win the title.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty returns to host the 14th edition of the show, to be shot in Romania this year.

"Everybody had been finalised and they had got their visas too. It was not planned at all. I was not prepared and it was not something that was on the cards. It was a last moment entry in ‘KKK’,” Bhanot told PTI in an interview.

Best known for “Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar” and “Bigg Boss 16”, the actor said that one can’t plan ahead for a stunt reality show like this.

"After many years they’ve changed the location of the show. It is happening in Romania for the first time, so that attracted me too. I felt it will be fun to be part of ‘KKK’, which is a very different show and you can’t go prepared. It’s a vacation for me,” he said.

Bhanot, who had opened up about dealing with depression and anxiety issues during his stint on “Bigg Boss”, said that he is in a “good mental space” post his exit from the reality show. In Salman Khan-hosted series, Bhanot finished on the fifth spot.

"In ‘Bigg Boss’, you are away from your family and the entire world. You don’t have a connection with anyone outside. You don’t know how your parents or pets are doing health wise or otherwise, you don’t have a mobile. You know nothing so there is mental challenge. Now, I’m at much better space, otherwise life is always about ups and downs,” he added.

“Khatron Ke Khiladi 14” features Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti, Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Niyati Fatnani and others.

The new season is likely to go on air next month on ‘Colors’ channel.