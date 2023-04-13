Shahid Kapoor's 'Bloody Daddy' to release on June 9

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor-starrer "Bloody Daddy" is set to have a direct-to-digital release on June 9.

The action film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of the "Tiger Zinda Hai” fame.

"I am happy the teaser of our film is released, I am in London for a shoot of my other film," Zafar said via video conference.

The announcement of the release date of the movie was made at an event of ‘Jio Studios’, called ‘Infinite Together’.

Jyoti Deshpande, President of RIL Media and Content Business, said, "We have taken a really big special film, with a very big actor, big director, spent lots and lots of money on it and we are going to do an OTT release."

Presented by ‘Jio Studios’ in association with Zafar’s ‘AAZ Films’, ‘Offside Entertainment’ and ‘The Vermillion World’, the film is billed as a “stylised relentless action-packed ride”.

Kapoor said he enjoyed doing action onscreen.

"It was a lot of fun. I had a great time doing an action film, I really enjoyed working with Ali. He understands the genre very well. The dilemma now is that if you're doing something of this scale, on OTT, what do you do on the big screen? So, we have to figure that out, it has been a blast," the 42-year-old actor told reporters here at the event.

Kapoor also said his dancing experience helped him understand action choreography better.

"There's a lot of choreography involved with dance. I started dancing at the age of 15. I can memorise things fast. When we did the film, unfortunately, due to COVID we had a lot of issues. The action directors were not from here, some of them were from London, Hollywood and they are used to a lot of rehearsals. There were visa issues, they came in and thought this would be a disaster but because I have done a lot of dancing, I could pick it up (the action) really fast. That helped us. When you do action, you lose about a kg a day, so it's really tough but you have to look really buff, I don't know how Tiger Shroff does it," he said.

The makers also unveiled a sneak peek into the world of "Bloody Daddy".

"Bloody Daddy" also stars Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor and Rajeev Khandelwal.