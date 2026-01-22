Shahid Kapoor understands my passive-aggression: Vishal Bhardwaj

Mumbai: Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who has reunited with Shahid Kapoor for his new movie ‘O'Romeo’, said his partnership with the Bollywood star is similar to the creative bond shared by legendary music composer duos Laxmikant-Pyarelal and Kalyanji-Anandji.

The upcoming film marks the fourth collaboration for Kapoor and Bhardwaj after having previously worked on ‘Kaminey’, ‘Haider’ and ‘Rangoon’.

Bhardwaj said Kapoor is one of the finest actors in his generation and added that he has inherited the depth from his actor parents, Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem.

“Shahid understands my passive-aggression and that I’m a very difficult man to work with. Shahid should get a National Award for doing four films with me. We complement each other. We also have many fights and those fights are known to the media more, but there aren’t that many fights between us. We’ve formed a bond between us like Laxmikant-Pyarelal, like Kalyanji-Anandji,” the director said at the trailer launch of ‘O’ Romeo’.

Bhardwaj said while audiences clearly feel a special chemistry in his collaborations with Kapoor, he himself doesn't know why it works so well. “I still don't understand the reason why this magic is created. Just like wind is not visible to us, but it is there, this magic that is created in our work… I don't know why and how it happens,” Bhardwaj said.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie is slated for a theatrical release on February 13 during Valentine’s week.